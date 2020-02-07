Man United Join Race For Turkey International Tottenham Made €25m Offer For

Manchester United have joined the race for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

Per the source, Cakir is on the Red Devils radar as well as Real Madrid.

The European giants have been keeping tabs on the rise of the Turkey international goalkeeper.

The report does go onto underline that Tottenham are the only side up to now who have made an offer for the keeper.

Spurs made a €25m offer which was also reported in the Turkish press yesterday.

Turkish-Football meanwhile, reported that Liverpool scouted Cakir along with Lille last week in the derby clash between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce.

Cakir put on a man of the match display making eight saves as Trabzonspor emerged 2-1 winners at home.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu recently confirmed that Liverpool are also interested in the young keeper.

“There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer,” Agaoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football.

“So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.”

The 23-year-old keeper has one international cap for Turkey but could end up first-choice in goal for the European championships this summer.

Trabzonspor are just three points behind league leaders Sivasspor with a game in hand.