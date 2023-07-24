Man United Keen on £5m Rated Turkish International Keeper as Competition For Andre Onana

Manchester United are looking to sign another goalkeeper as Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton are set to leave the club.

The Daily Mail report that Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir is a target for United who want to strengthen the goalkeeping position.

United have already signed goalkeeper Andre Onana for £43m but with Henderson and Heaton leaving they need to add depth.

Henderson is set to join Nottingham Forest on loan and Heaton is being offered to Luton Town.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, appear to be preparing for Bayindir’s exit as they are keen on signing Dominik Livakovic, the Croatia national team goalkeeper who currently plays for Ajax.

Bayindir would only cost around £5m, but he may be reluctant to join United if he does not think he will get regular playing time.

The goalkeeper in under contract until 2027.

Another goalkeeper United have their eye on as a backup to Onana is Zion Suzuki; a Japan international who plays for Urawa Reds.

Bayindir is a Turkiye international who has played for Fenerbahce since 2019.

The 25-year-old has never played abroad before but has experience playing in European and international competitions for Fenerbahce and Turkiye.