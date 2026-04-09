Man United Keeper Set for Sensational Return to the Super Lig

The Turkish football world is abuzz as Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır prepares for a blockbuster return to the Süper Lig, with reports suggesting a deal is nearing completion to Besiktas for the 2026/27 season, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 27-year-old Turkish international is ready to end his stint in the Premier League to reclaim a starting role in his homeland.

After a period of intense speculation, the countdown has officially begun for what is being hailed as one of the most significant domestic transfers of the year.

Ending the Manchester United Chapter

Bayındır, who moved to Old Trafford from Fenerbahçe in 2023, has struggled to secure consistent game time behind André Onana. Despite his undeniable talent and professional conduct in England, the desire for regular first-team football—crucial for his standing as Turkey’s “Number 1” ahead of the upcoming international tournaments—has prompted the move.

The Race for Altay’s Signature

Galatasaray have also been linked with the keeper but Ugurcan Cakir has proved to be a huge success as a replacement for Fernando Muslera.

However, Besiktas remain in pole position and would be able to offer a starting role unlike Galatasaray.

A Strategic Move for the National Team

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Altay’s return to Turkey is seen as a strategic masterstroke. Turkish National Team coaching staff have reportedly emphasized the importance of their goalkeepers playing week-in, week-out at a high level.

A move back to a title-contending Turkish side would provide Altay with the perfect platform to showcase the reflexes and leadership that originally earned him his move to the Premier League.