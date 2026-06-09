Man United Keeper Targets Ultimate Glory as Turkiye Prepares for World Cup Campaign

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır has outlined a highly ambitious vision for Turkey’s upcoming campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, asserting that his ultimate goal extends far beyond merely making an appearance at the tournament.

Speaking with club media ahead of the tournament’s kickoff in North America, the 28-year-old shot-stopper revealed a deep internal confidence within the national squad.

He pointed to Turkey’s historic third-place finish in 2002 as a foundational source of inspiration, suggesting that the current generation is capable of matching or exceeding those past heights.

“Yeah, so this situation is also giving us big confidence, because we did something before, we can do more,” he told club media in a recent interview. “We have a very good team at the moment, many talented players, almost everyone is playing in Europe, everyone has a good memory of what they can do.

“So, I think we can do better maybe this year in World Cup. I wish, but a game is a game, anything can happen. So, we have to go away step by step.

“I’m talking from my side, I’m not thinking like what can happen, where we can be. We have like the first game, we have to focus on the first game [and then after that], game, game, game. We will go like this, step by step.

“So, I hope in the end we can be successful, we can do good things. Why not? We can be champion also. Why not?”

Squad Unity and Elite Experience

Bayındır emphasized that the modern Turkish roster possesses a formidable blend of talent, heavily bolstered by players gaining consistent experience in top-tier European leagues. Beyond tactical preparation, he credited the team’s strong interpersonal relationships and mutual respect as key drivers for potential success.

According to the goalkeeper, a shared generational connection has created a tightly knit dressing room environment. The players frequently interact outside of formal training, establishing a unified front that he believes will translate effectively onto the pitch.

A Measured Approach to the Trophy

Despite harboring grand aspirations of winning the tournament, Bayındır balanced his optimism by underscoring the necessity of a disciplined, incremental strategy. He refused to label their group draw as simple, noting that the elite standard of the World Cup leaves no room for complacency.

“In this level, every team is strong,” he admitted.

“So we will fight there. I’m not thinking like it’s a good group, it’s an easy group, or it’s a difficult group because every game in this level, every game will be difficult for us and also for them.”

Nevertheless, the keeper made no secret of his primary objective for the summer, concluding that his ultimate dream is not just to participate on the global stage, but to actively contend for the championship trophy itself.

Turkey will officially launch its Group D campaign on Sunday, June 14, facing off against Australia at BC Place in Vancouver, before navigating subsequent group fixtures against Paraguay and the tournament co-hosts, the United States.