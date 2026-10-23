Man United Loanee Andre Onana Escapes Unharmed After Traffic Incident Following Hearts Victory

Trabzonspor goalkeeper André Onana and his family escaped uninjured late Thursday evening following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the Yomra district of Trabzon, local media outlets have confirmed.

The distressing incident occurred shortly after the Cameroonian international had departed Papara Park, where he played the full 90 minutes in Trabzonspor’s impressive 2-0 victory over Scottish outfit Heart of Midlothian in the UEFA Conference League.

Incident Details & Safety Clearance

The collision took place along the main coastal highway as Onana was driving home alongside his family members following the post-match European media duties.

According to initial reports from local authorities and club sources, a trailing vehicle struck Onana’s car from behind, causing a knock-on effect that forced his vehicle into the car ahead in a minor three-vehicle chain reaction.

Despite the physical impact and damage sustained by the vehicles involved, Onana and his family members fortunately emerged from their car completely unhurt and received immediate medical clearance on-site.

Senior Trabzonspor club executives were alerted immediately and arrived at the scene in Yomra shortly after the accident occurred to assist the goalkeeper, monitor health checks, and coordinate recovery logistics alongside local traffic officials.

Squad Availability & Domestic Focus

Having kept a clean sheet during the European clash at Papara Park, Onana’s wellness comes as a massive sigh of relief for head coach Thomas Reis and the Black Sea club.

With detailed medical evaluations confirming no lingering physical trauma or secondary setbacks, the Cameroonian shot-stopper remains fully available for squad selection.

Trabzonspor now swiftly shift their tactical attention back to domestic Süper Lig action this weekend, buoyed by the news that their key goalkeeper and his family emerged safe from the late-night scare.