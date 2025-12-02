Man United Loanee Onana Snubbed by Cameroon Despite Trabzonspor Form

André Onana, currently on loan at Trabzonspor from Manchester United, has been excluded from Cameroon’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The decision marks another setback for the goalkeeper who has been working to revitalize his career in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 29-year-old was left out of the Indomitable Lions’ squad, confirmed by the Cameroon FA, despite steady playing time since his loan move from Old Trafford.

Onana’s exclusion follows a period where he was sidelined by Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, losing his spot to Altay Bayındır and then Senne Lammens before his switch to Trabzonspor over the summer.

Since arriving in Türkiye, Onana has featured ten times for Trabzonspor, contributing to nine wins in 14 matches, which currently places the club third in the league standings. During this spell, he has recorded three clean sheets.

However, his recent international performances, including a decisive defeat against DR Congo that eliminated Cameroon from World Cup contention, appear to have influenced the national team’s decision.

The goalkeeping duties for AFCON will instead be handled by Simon Omossola, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, and Edouard Sombang.

Meanwhile, Onana’s Manchester United teammate, winger Bryan Mbeumo, was named in the final 28-man Cameroon squad.