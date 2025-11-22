Man United Loanee Onana Thriving in Turkey, Trabzonspor Eyeing Permanent Deal

Outcast Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana is reportedly enjoying a successful loan spell at Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor, making such a positive impression that the Turkish club is keen on securing his services permanently next summer.

Onana’s difficult time at Old Trafford concluded earlier this season following a series of high-profile errors, most notably a disastrous showing in the Carabao Cup. This led to United signing Senne Lammens and subsequently arranging a season-long loan move for Onana to Trabzonspor. The Red Devils are actively looking to offload the Cameroonian permanently when the loan expires.

Beyond the Clean Sheets

While United seeks a buyer, Onana is proving his worth in Turkey. He has helped Trabzonspor, currently third in the league, with three clean sheets in his eight appearances so far.

Crucially, his impact extends beyond the first team. Turkish outlet Taka Gazete reports that Onana is dedicating time to mentoring the club’s young goalkeepers, including Onuralp Çevikkan, Ahmet Doğan Yıldırım, and Erol Can Çolak.

The report praises the Manchester United loanee for his “significant contribution to the development” of these young talents, noting that his “commitment to the team, his passion, and his communication skills” have made a notable mark at Trabzonspor.

Exit Strategy Solidified

Though Trabzonspor may face financial challenges in making the transfer permanent, Onana’s consistent form aids United’s cause for securing a full sale. The path to an exit has been made smoother by Cameroon’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, removing the distraction of a major summer tournament and simplifying negotiations.

With United having moved on from the goalkeeper who was a key signing for manager Erik ten Hag, Onana’s successful rehabilitation in Turkey is the essential next step toward securing his future away from Old Trafford.