Man United Lower Asking Price For Midfielder to €10m, Negotiations With Galatasaray Continue

Manchester United midfielder Fred has reportedly said ‘yes’ to a move to Galatasaray this summer according to Milliyet’s Galatasaray correspondent Nevzat Dindar.

He also claims that United have reduced their asking price from €20m to €10m but that Galatasaray are still trying to negotiate a lower fee.

Dindar said live on the Skorer Youtube channel [Milliyet’s football channel]: “For the number 8 position, Fred is the target. The player said ‘Yes’ to Galatasaray. Of course, Manchester United is waiting for an offer. He has also received interest from Fulham from Arabia. United have reduced their asking price from €20m to €10m but Galatasaray are trying to negotiate a lower price.”

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, and it is understood that the two clubs are in negotiations over a transfer fee.

Fred has also had offers from Premier League side Fulham and Saudi Arabia.

United are reportedly willing to sell Fred for a reduced price as they look to get him off the wage bill.

The sale of Fred would allow United to raise funds for other transfers, such as the rumored move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Fred featured regularly for Manchester United last season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 56 appearances.