Man United Make Offer For 13-Goal Striker Muriqi, Tottenham Scout Striker Again

Manchester United have made an offer for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi according to Fotospor.

Per the source, United contacted Muriqi’s agent Haluk Canatar and informed him that they want to hold talks with Fenerbahce.

Canatar is expected to hold a meeting with officials from the Yellow-Navies regarding the United interest.

The Red Devils could face competition from fellow Premier League side Tottenham.

Turkish-Football reported yesterday that Tottenham sent scouts for Muriqi over the first six games of the season.

Tottenham have not made an official offer.

Turkish-Football understands that Spurs are still scouting Muriqi but that they have not held talks with any club over their star man.

The Yellow Canaries value the striker as being worth £20m but do not want to sell him in January.

Fenerbahce do not feel they have enough time to replace the striker if they do sell him.

The Istanbul based side are currently in the title race; three points behind league leaders Sivasspor.

Muriqi has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 20 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions this season.

The 1.94m tall forward scored over the weekend in the 2-0 victory over Basaksehir in the derby.

Muriqi joined Fenerbahce on a £3.15m [Transfermarkt] move from Rizespor over the summer and has another three-years remaining on his contract.

The powerful striker has eight goals in 23 international caps for Kosovo included a goal and two assists against England at Wembley back in October.