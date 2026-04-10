The “leaked” summer shortlist for Turkish powerhouses Fenerbahçe has sent shockwaves through the European market, with Manchester United superstar Casemiro emerging as the definitive “dream target” for the 2026 campaign.

As reported by Sabah, Fenerbahçe’s new administration, led by President Sadettin Saran, has officially pivoted its strategy toward the Premier League. The goal is to bring a world-class “winning pedigree” to Kadıköy to finally break rival Galatasaray’s dominance.

The Masterplan for Casemiro

Fenerbahçe is reportedly ready to offer Casemiro a cornerstone role in their new project. With Manchester United undergoing a significant midfield overhaul under Michael Carrick and the INEOS leadership, the Brazilian veteran is widely expected to conclude his four-year tenure at Old Trafford this June.

Despite United’s struggles, Casemiro has remained a statistical standout this season. His performance figures highlight why he is the top priority for Fenerbahçe’s manager, Domenico Tedesco:

Goal-Scoring Threat: A career-best 7 goals and 2 assists in the current Premier League campaign.

Durability: 29 appearances and over 2,100 minutes played, proving his physical readiness at 34 years old.

Defensive Stability: Averaging over 3 successful tackles per game, a metric Fenerbahçe believes is essential for the Süper Lig.

Manchester United’s “Wage Clearing” Mission

For Manchester United, the potential transfer is seen as a tactical exit. Reports suggest the Red Devils are already tracking replacements such as Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller and Atalanta’s Ederson. Clearing Casemiro’s substantial salary from the books is reportedly a key part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plan to fund a £100m summer recruitment drive.

The Sadettin Saran Effect

President Sadettin Saran has been vocal about his commitment to “high-impact” transfers that restore Fenerbahçe’s prestige. Insiders suggest that sporting director Devin Özek has already opened lines of communication with Casemiro’s representatives, leveraging the club’s financial stability and the lure of Istanbul to convince the five-time Champions League winner.