Man United Midfielder Left in Limbo Waiting For Turkish Clubs to Make Transfer Decision

Donny van de Beek is still expected to leave Manchester United this summer, but his only possible destination now is Turkiye.

The Manchester Evening News report that the midfielder’s only option left is Turkiye and that ‘it’s is not guaranteed that a deal will happen’.

The Turkish transfer window is open until September 15, and Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have both shown an interest in the Dutch midfielder.

However, a move to Turkey is not guaranteed, as Galatasaray have just signed Tanguy Ndombele on loan from Tottenham.

Fenerbahce have formed a good relationship with United after the transfer of Fred and selling Altay Bayindir to the Premier League giants.

However, the problem for both aforementioned clubs is that they have submitted their squads to UEFA; Galatasaray will feature in the Champions League and Fenerbahce will compete in the Conference League.

Therefore neither side are in a rush to make a new transfer and would only consider a move for the right price.

Both sides have been closely linked with Donny van de Beek but know United want to get rid of him so will try to negotiate themselves a good deal but are under no urgency to complete a move as both sides have formed pretty strong squads already.

Van de Beek has been frozen out of the United squad by Erik ten Hag, and he is not included in the club’s Champions League squad.

He could also be left out of the Premier League squad when it is announced on Wednesday.

United are still looking to sell Van de Beek permanently, but they may have to settle for a loan move if no permanent offers come in.

The midfielder could also stay at United until January if no suitable offers are made.

Van de Beek joined United from Ajax in 2020 for £35 million, but he has made just 60 appearances for the club.

He has been linked with a move to a number of clubs this summer, including Everton, Real Sociedad, and Lorient.

Van de Beek is a talented midfielder, but he has struggled to get into the United team due to the competition for places.

He is still young and has time to rebuild his career, but he needs to find a club where he can play regularly.