Man United Midfielder Agrees Personal Terms With Galatasaray

Manchester United midfielder Fred has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee according to Sky Sports.

Fred is reportedly a target for Galatasaray, who are looking to strengthen their midfield.

The Turkish club has agreed personal terms with Fred, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee.

Fulham are also interested in signing Fred, but Galatasaray are reportedly the frontrunners to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

Galatasaray received another boost in their pursuit of race after Lazio dropped out of the race.

Lazio president Lotito: “I was prepared to open talks with Man United and bid for Fred, but Maurizio Sarri told me no — he doesn’t want Fred”. 🔵🇧🇷 #MUFC “He did the same with Lo Celso… Sarri wants Zielinski and Ricci”, Lotito told Messaggero. pic.twitter.com/3NxIOUEgP1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

United are open to selling Fred this summer, and they are reportedly interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as his replacement.

Amrabat has impressed at Fiorentina and he is reportedly interested in joining Manchester United.

The Moroccan midfielder has snubbed interest from Liverpool, who are also interested in signing him.

Galatasaray have been looking for a midfielder to join Lucas Torreira in the centre

The Lions have had a busy summer already signing Angelino, Wilfried Zaha and Mauro Icardi.

The Yellow-Reds are competing in the Champions League but will have to beat Zalgiris next week at home to make it through to the next round of the playoff stage.