Man United Midfielder Set to Leave This Summer, Galatasaray Have Made Offer

Manchester United midfielder Fred is set to leave the club this summer, with Galatasaray interested in signing him.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Fred is expected to leave and that he will be revealing more information next week.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Expectation remains for Fred to leave Man United this summer. More to follow next week. ⤵️🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/iDFWXAoBm9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2023

Fred joined Manchester United in 2018 for £47 million, but he has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

He has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and it now appears that he is set to leave.

Galatasaray is one of the clubs interested in signing Fred. The Turkish club is looking to strengthen its midfield, and Fred would be a good addition.

Fanatik have reported that the Lions have offered €8m for Fred but that United want €12m.

He is a hard-working midfielder who is good at winning the ball back. He is also capable of scoring goals, which would be an asset for Galatasaray.

A move to Galatasaray would be a good opportunity for Fred to get regular playing time and he would be joining the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Nicolo Zaniolo and Mauro Icardi.

He is unlikely to get much playing time at Manchester United next season, so a move to a club like Galatasaray would be a good way for him to revive his career.

Fred has been linked with a move to Fulham as well as clubs in Turkey. Manchester United have been linked with Sofyan Amrabat as a potential replacement for Fred.

Fred is 30 years old and has one year left on his contract at Manchester United.

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig last season and will be playing in the Champions League next season.