Man United Midfielder Reaches ‘Agreement in Principle’ With Turkish Giants

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has reached an agreement in principle with Besiktas according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reported that Besiktas and Fred have agreed personal terms, now all that remains is for United to ‘agree on the best exit solution’.

Understand Besiktas have just reached an agreement in principle with Eric Bailly on personal terms 🚨⚪️⚫️🦅 #MUFC Talks now with Manchester United to agree on the best exit solution. pic.twitter.com/ngrdF4siRl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Besiktas are hoping United agree to mutually terminate his contract so that he can join as a free agent.

The Ivorian international has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and is close to leaving the club permanently before the end of the summer transfer window.

Bailly, 29, joined United from Villarreal in 2016 and has made 113 appearances for the club in six seasons. However, he has struggled with injuries throughout his time at the club and has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter.

He spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Marseille, where he made 23 appearances. However, he has not been included in United’s pre-season squad and is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the new season.

Besiktas have now taken the lead in the race to sign Bailly after agreeing personal terms with the player. The Turkish club are looking to strengthen their defense ahead of the new season and Bailly would be a valuable addition to their squad.

Bailly’s departure will free up space in United’s squad and allow Ten Hag to bring in a new central defender. The Dutchman is reportedly interested in signing Pau Torres from Villarreal and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

With Bailly and Harry Maguire also expected to leave the club, United will need to sign at least two new central defenders this summer.