Man United & Newcastle target scores 25th goal, Norway international scouted by growing number of clubs

Alexander Sorloth scored yet again for Trabzonspor in the 2-1 victory over rivals Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup semi-final first leg clash at the Senol Gunes stadium on Wednesday.

Turkish-Football reported that Manchester United were among several sides that scouted Sorloth at the derby clash.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu confirmed up to six clubs sending scouts for the match against Besiktas a fortnight ago.

READ: Erling Haaland names Alexander Sorloth the ‘King of the North’

Turkish-Football spoke to Trabzonspor officials ahead of the latest Fenerbahce game and were informed that up to eight European clubs wanted accreditation for the cup game.

Fotospor meanwhile, claim that Newcastle United have also sent scouts for the prolific striker in addition to Monaco and Brighton.

It is little surprise that Sorloth is attracting widespread interest considering his form.

Sorloth failed to score a single Premier League goal for Crystal Palace last season – he did, however, only play just 176 minutes of football in the top-tier.

Palace loaned Sorloth to Trabzonspor on a two-year deal but they did not include a recall option.

Additionally, the Black Sea based outfit have a €6m buy clause.

The star striker has gone onto score 25 goals and provide seven assists in all competitions for Trabzonspor this season.

The Norway international has directly been involved in 32 goals in 36 games.

Sorloth has scored six goals against the big three Istanbul clubs, two against Fenerbahce, three versus Besiktas and one against reigning champions Galatasaray.