Man United Prepare £20m Offer For 13-Goal Striker, Face Competition From Premier League For Fenerbahce Ace

Manchester United are preparing a £20 million offer for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi according to Yeni Safak.

Per the source, United remain interested in the Kosovo international and are prepared to make an offer.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, are keen to keep their star man at the club in January but the increasing offers could force a u-turn.

The Yellow-Navies are in financial trouble and under increasing pressure from the Turkish Football Federation and UEFA to get their spending under control and address mounting debt.

The report claims that a £20m bid would not be enough to get Fenerbahce to sell Muriqi but that an increased offer could force the club to budge.

The latest transfer speculation follows a report in the Turkish press yesterday claiming that Burnley made a €28m offer for the 1.94m tall striker.

The Milliyet newspaper reported that Burnley made a bid but that Fenerbahce are determined to keep their top scorer at the club.

Turkish-Football meanwhile, reported that Tottenham scouted Muriqi several times this season – including sending scouts for his first six games of the season – and that they have an interest in the striker.

Muriqi has been in great form this season scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 20 appearances this season in all competitions.

The powerful striker has 23 international caps for Kosovo and has scored eight goals for his country.