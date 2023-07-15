Man United Reject Galatasaray Offer For Midfielder, Lions Will Have to Make Improved Offer

Manchester United have turned down an offer from Galatasaray for midfielder Fred, who is also a target for Fulham and clubs in Saudi Arabia according to the Daily Mail.

Fred has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer, following the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The report claims that Fred wants to leave this summer but United want £20m.

Galatasaray made an offer for the Brazilian midfielder, but it was rejected by Manchester United.

It is unclear whether Galatasaray will return with an improved offer.

The Yellow-Reds will have to make an improved offer in order to get hold of Fred this summer.

Galatasaray want to strengthen the squad ahead of their Champions League campaign. The reigning Super Lig champions will have to navigate past a tricky playoff route before making the group stage.

Fulham are also interested in signing Fred, and they could make a move for the midfielder if they sell Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia.

There is also interest in Fred from clubs in Saudi Arabia, so it remains to be seen where he will end up this summer.

The future of Fred is uncertain, but it is clear that he is wanted by a number of clubs.