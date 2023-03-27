Man United reject several offers from Turkey for Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have rejected several offers from Turkey for Mason Greenwood according to the Athletic.

Per the source, several Turkish sides contacted the Red Devils regarding a transfer to the Super Lig.

United reportedly, rejected all approaches made for the forward.

The former England international was closely linked with Turkish Super Lig clubs with Fenerbahce being named as expressing a keen interest.

Both sides reportedly were interested in a loan move and contacted United regarding a temporary move.

It turns out the reports were in fact true but that United are not ready for him to leave just yet.

Greenwood is currently facing an internal investigation by United after being arrested in January 2022.

A club statement read: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

The forward was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

He was set to face trial this year but the Crown Prosecition Service dropped charges after the allegend witnesses refused to co-operate.

Despite currently being under investigation by his own club and not playing since the incident United decided to turn down all approaches from Turkey.

Greenwood has not played since January 2022 and has not returned to training since charges were dropped and won’t do so until the investigation is over.