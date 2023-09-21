Man United Scout Galatasaray Star in Champions League Opener

Manchester United scouts were in attendance at the Rams Park in Istanbul on Wednesday night to watch Galatasaray’s Champions League Group A clash against Copenhagen, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The scouts were reportedly there to watch Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey and keep track of the team who are also in Group A.

Boey has been in impressive form for Galatasaray in recent seasons, and was closely linked with a move to the Premier League this summer but was convinced to stay for another season and compete in the Champions League.

In fact, the Lions reportedly turned down a £14.7m offer from Arsenal for Boey.

The France U21 international put on an impressive display against Copenhagen and played an instrumental role in the Lions comeback.

Copenhagen took a two goal lead against the run of play before Boey pulled one back on 86 minutes and Tete equalised just minutes later to rescue a point.

https://x.com/ZahahaGS/status/1704815419448558029?s=20

No other player made more tackles in the Champions League this week than Boey (8).

The 23-year-old is a versatile defender who can play at right-back, right wing-back, or center-back. He is also a good dribbler and passer, and he is known for his attacking ability.

Manchester United first choice right-back is Aaron Wan-Bissaka but he is injured with a hamstring injury and the team lack depth in his absence.

Diogo Dalot played played at right-back in the 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich in the opening Champions League clash yesterday.

Boey would be a good addition to the United squad, and he could provide competition for Wan-Bissaka for the starting spot.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make a move for Boey in the January transfer window. However, the fact that they sent scouts to watch him in the Champions League suggests that he is a player that they are interested in.