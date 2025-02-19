Man United Scout Galatasaray Striker Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have reportedly sent scouts to monitor Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, according to talkSPORT.

Osimhen, 26, recently scored twice in Galatasaray’s 2-1 victory over Rizespor, further solidifying their lead at the top of the table. This performance has reportedly intensified United’s interest as they seek to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window.

However, securing Osimhen’s signature may prove challenging. The Nigerian international commands a significant wage, reportedly around £200,000 per week, and is keen to play in the Champions League.

While United are interested, they face competition from other clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, who are reportedly preparing for the departure of Randal Kolo Muani.

Osimhen has previously expressed a desire to play in the Premier League, stating last year, “Future in the Premier League? Of course, I would like to play it one day, for now I have other plans for my career. When the time comes you will know everything.”

Since acquiring a minority stake in Manchester United nearly a year ago, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has implemented a cautious approach to spending, including workforce reductions to free up funds for player acquisitions.

The club’s ability to make a substantial offer for Osimhen will likely depend on their financial position concerning Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

While sending scouts suggests United are exploring the possibility of a deal with both Napoli and the player, it remains to be seen whether Ratcliffe will mandate squad trimming before any major purchases.

Osimhen’s prolific 2022/23 season, where he scored 26 goals in 32 games and led Napoli to the Serie A title, earned him the African Player of the Year award for 2023.

Napoli subsequently extended his contract, including a £113 million release clause, to protect their asset.

Despite this, his goal-scoring form dipped slightly the following season, making European giants hesitant to trigger the release clause.

The arrival of Antonio Conte at Napoli further complicated Osimhen’s situation, leading to his season-long loan to Galatasaray. There, he has rediscovered his scoring touch, leading the club to the top of the Turkish league.