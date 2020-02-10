Man United scouts watch £30m Kosovo international over the weekend

Manchester United scouts were present during Fenerbahce’s 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday evening.

A source close to the Istanbul based club has revealed to Turkish-Football that scouts from Man United, Burnley and Lazio monitored the 25-year-old striker Vedat Muriqi.

Muriqi has been the subject of interest from Premier League and Italian clubs all season long.

Fenerbahce are willing to part company with their star striker for the right price but have slapped a lofty £30 million price-tag on him.

Muriqi played the full 90 minutes against Alanyaspor on Saturday but was unable to get himself on the scoresheet.

The powerful striker failed to register a shot on target and received a rating of 6.61 from Whoscored for his performance.

The Kosovo international has been in impressive form for Fenerbahce this season with four assists and 12 goals in 20 Turkish Super Lig games.

Scouts are expected to the present once again when Fenerbahce take on Ankaragucu on Saturday.