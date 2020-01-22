Man United Send Scout For Turkish Youngster With View To Buy In Summer

Manchester United have sent a scout to Turkey to keep tabs on Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir with a view to signing him in the summer according to reports in Turkey.

The Sozcu report that United sent a chief scout along with his technical team to Turkey for Bayindir.

Per the source, the Red Devils were left impressed with the Turkey international and have also requested the training ground reports.

Fenerbahce are not prepared to sell the 21-year-old in January but United are reported to be lining up an end of season move.

The Yellow Canaries will consider an end of season exit depending on the offer.

Fenerbahce signed Bayindir last summer on an €1.5m move from Ankaragucu and the young keeper has been the first choice at Fenerbahce this term.

Bayindir has conceded 22 goals in 19 appearances for the Yellow-Navies and has kept four clean sheets.

The young keeper was called up to the national team in the European Championship qualifier against Andorra in November, 2019.