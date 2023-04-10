Man United send scouts to Dutch clash for star midfielder

Manchester United sent scouts to the KNVB Cup semi-final between Ajax and Feyenoord to watch Orkun Kokcu according to the Mirror.

Per the source, United sent scouts to keep tabs on Kokcu and another Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez.

READ: Successful Turkish Football Clubs In Europa League History

The report claims that Tottenham, Brighton, Leicester, West Ham and Brentford also had representatives present at the game.

Ajax ended up winning the game at De Kuip stadium 2-1 to progress to the final. Feyenoord meanwhile, are first in the Eredivisie and are in the Europa League quarter-final stages.

Also clubs from across Europe had scouts at the game; Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, Lyon, Wolfsburg and Sevilla.

Additionally, Benfica are reportedly preparing a £31m offer for Kokcu who has been instrumental in driving his side to what could be their first league title in six years.

Kokcu who captains his club has 12 goals and three assists in all competitions for the Dutch giants.

Kokcu is no stranger to United manager Erik ten Hag either from his time managing Ajax.

The 22-year-old is a Turkish international but he was born and raised in the Netherlands and speaks fluent Dutch.

Kocku is a box-to-box midfielder with impressive technique and a creative flair.