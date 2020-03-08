Man United sent scouts for 25-goal striker & Turkey international keeper

Manchester United sent scouts to the Trabzonspor clash against Gaziantep in the Super Lig on Saturday according to Sporx.

Per the source, United had a scouting team at the game along with RB Leipzig and Sevilla.

The report claims that the three teams present were keeping tabs on Alexander Sorloth and Ugurcan Cakir.

United have been linked with both players over recent weeks.

Turkish-Football reported that United sent scouts last week for the Turkish Cup semi-final clash against Fenerbahce.

Trabzonspor ended up winning the game 2-1 with Sorloth scoring his 25th goal of the season.

In total, Sorloth has 25 goals and seven assists in 34 appearances for the Black Sea based side this season.

The Norway international is on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace but the Super Lig side have a €6m buy option.

Cakir has also been heavily scouted throughout the season with several European clubs linked with the 23-year-old keeper.

The rising star is expected to join the Turkey national team at Euro 2020 this summer.

Trabzonspor are currently second in the Super Lig table but have a game in hand.

Additionally, they are also in the Turkish Cup semi-final and will face Fenerbahce in the second-leg next week.