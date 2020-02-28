Man United set to send club official to Turkey for 24-goal striker & €30m rated goalkeeper

Manchester United are expected to send a club official to Turkey for Trabzonspor striker Alexander Sorloth and goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to Fotomac [Translated by Turkish-Football].

Per the source, the Red Devils are among seven clubs who have requested accreditation for their scouting teams and club officials to attend the Trabzonspor clash against Rizespor.

United will reportedly be joined by teams including Sheffield United, Sevilla and RB Leipzig.

Turkish-Football quoted Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu confirming that five teams from Europe sent scouts to the game against Besiktas last week.

Agaoglu did not, however, disclose which clubs sent scouts.

We also confirmed that the Blades sent scouts to monitor Cakir last week.

Sheffield United manager Wilder was in Turkey last weekend and watched the Intercontinental derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

Agaoglu ideally wants €30m for Cakir but would consider all offers above €20m.

Sorloth meanwhile, is on loan from Crystal Palace.

The Norway international is on a two-year loan but the Eagles do not have a clause to recall him.

Additionally, Trabzonspor have a €6m buy option which means they could technically buy him and sell him immediately for a profit.

However, it is not quite that simple as the Black Sea outfit have to sign Sorloth before they can talk to other clubs.

The 24-year-old is a Palace player and interested clubs must officially talk to the Premier League side regarding the striker.

Both Cakir and Sorloth have been in great form this season.

Trabzonspor are currently 2nd in the Super Lig but will move into first place if they beat Rizespor on Friday and their game in hand against Malatyaspor.