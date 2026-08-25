Man United Submit Enquiry for Ferdi Kadıoğlu as Brighton Hold Firm on Turkish Star

Manchester United and Fenerbahçe have both made formal enquiries regarding the availability of Brighton & Hove Albion star Ferdi Kadıoğlu, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Reports circulating across Turkish media have recently claimed that Manchester United were closing in on a finalized deal to sign the 26-year-old versatile international before the transfer deadline.

However, Turkish-Football understands there is currently no agreement in place between the Red Devils and the Premier League side, with rumors of an imminent move being premature.

Key Transfer Developments

Both Manchester United and Kadıoğlu’s former club, Fenerbahçe, have reached out to Brighton’s hierarchy to gauge the financial feasibility of a potential summer transfer.

Kadıoğlu remains completely settled and happy on the south coast, maintaining a professional outlook and not actively pushing for an exit despite the high-profile interest from Old Trafford.

The Turkish international is fully focused on the upcoming campaign under Brighton’s management and is eager to build on his momentum in the Premier League.

Brighton’s Stance and Tactical Importance

Brighton view Kadıoğlu as an integral component of their long-term squad planning. His rare ability to transition seamlessly between left-back, right-back, and inverted central midfield positions makes him a crucial asset for their tactical setup.

Having adapted remarkably well to the intensity and physical demands of English football since arriving from Istanbul, Kadıoğlu has earned high praise internally.

Consequently, Brighton are under no financial pressure to sell and intend to rebuff initial approaches, maintaining that only an extraordinary, market-topping offer would even force them to consider opening formal negotiations.