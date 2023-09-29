Man United Suffer Injury Blow Ahead of Champions League Clash, Galatasaray Have Full Squad to Pick From

Manchester United take on Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League Group A Match Day 2 clash on Tuesday without left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon picked up a minor injury but it could rule him out of action until the international break next month according to The Athletic.

The injury means that United will have no senior left backs against Galatasaray in the first-team as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are also out.

Additionally, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is out and Lisandro Martinez will miss the game with injury as confirmed by United in a statement on the official club website.

The statement read: “Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April.”

The Reds could have Antony back, the club confirmed that he has since returned following a leave of absence amid allegations of domestic abuse. He could be available for selection against Galatasaray.

The Lions meanwhile, have no injury concerns as things stand. Galatasaray will play Ankaragucu at home on Saturday before travelling to Manchester on Monday ahead of the Champions League match.

Hakim Ziyech was a doubt but has recovered and could feature against Ankaragucu.

The Red-Yellows drew their opening Champions League game against Copenhagen while United lost against Bayern Munich.