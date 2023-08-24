Man United Take One Step Closer to €7m Goalkeeper Transfer, Manager Responds

Manchester United are one step closer to signing Altay Bayindir as their backup goalkeeper after Fenerbahce released a statement they are on the verge of signing Dominik Likavkovic as his replacement.

Fenerbahce have confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sign Dominik Livakovic, who was also linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

“Our club has reached an agreement in principle with Dinamo Zagreb for the transfer of professional football player Dominik Livakovic,” reads a statement posted by Fenerbahce on the Istanbul stock exchange and the official website and club social media channels.

“The player will come to Istanbul today (Thursday) to pass the medical checks and to negotiate the transfer. We present it to the public.”

This will free up Bayindir to join United, who are keen to bring in competition for Andre Onana.

Bayindir is expected to join United on a €7m move on a four-year deal, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal meanwhile, was remaining coy on the potential move.

“Altay Bayındır will be training tonight,” Kartal said when asked about the possible move to United.

“There is no definite transfer situation. When the transfer is done, the club will tell you.”

Bayindir, who has been capped five times by Turkey, is a 25-year-old goalkeeper who has been playing for Fenerbahce since 2019.

He is known for his shot-stopping ability and his passing range.

United are still waiting to complete the signing of Bayindir, as they want to carry out further checks on his back injury following his medical in Athens, Greece.

However, the deal is expected to be completed soon.

Once Bayindir is signed, he will provide competition for Onana, who has been one of the few bright sparks in a difficult start to the season for United.

Onana has kept two clean sheets in his four appearances for the club so far.

With Bayindir’s arrival, United will have a strong duo of goalkeepers to choose from. This will be important as they look to challenge for trophies in the coming seasons.