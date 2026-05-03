Man United Target £42m Move for Brighton’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu as Long-Term Luke Shaw Successor

Manchester United have placed Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ferdi Kadıoğlu at the top of their summer wishlist, with reports suggesting the club is ready to sanction a £42 million move to solve their ongoing left-back dilemma.

The 26-year-old Turkish international has enjoyed a stellar debut season on the South Coast since joining from Fenerbahçe for £25 million in 2024. Now, according to multiple reports from Sporx and TEAMTalk, the Red Devils are preparing to open formal negotiations to bring the versatile defender to Old Trafford.

The Search for Shaw’s Successor

The pursuit of Kadıoğlu is driven by a need for long-term stability on the left flank. While Luke Shaw has found a rich vein of form this season, United’s recruitment team is reportedly wary of his injury history and the fact that he will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

With Tyrell Malacia expected to depart on a free transfer and young prospect Patrick Dorgu increasingly utilized as a wide attacker by head coach Michael Carrick, Kadıoğlu is viewed as the “ideal” competition and eventual successor for the starting role.

Rising Stock in the Premier League

Kadıoğlu’s reputation has skyrocketed following a series of commanding performances, most recently in Brighton’s 3-0 demolition of Chelsea, where he opened the scoring and earned Player of the Match honors. His statistical profile is particularly attractive to United:

Versatility: Capable of playing as a traditional left-back, right-back, or drifting into midfield during attacking transitions.

Endurance: The defender has appeared 33 times in the Premier League this season, demonstrating the durability United’s backline has lacked.

International Pedigree: He recently scored the winning goal for Turkey in their World Cup play-off against Romania, further cementing his status as an elite European talent.

Financial Implications

Brighton, known as one of the league’s toughest negotiators, have reportedly slapped a €50 million (£42m) price tag on the star. Having previously secured record fees for the likes of Moisés Caicedo, the Seagulls are under no financial pressure to sell, especially with Kadıoğlu under contract until 2028.

Notably, a move to Manchester would also provide a financial windfall for Fenerbahçe. The Turkish club reportedly inserted a 10% sell-on clause in his original transfer to Brighton, meaning they could pocket approximately €5 million (£4.2m) if the deal at Old Trafford is finalized.

The Turkish Connection

Should the transfer materialize, Kadıoğlu would reunite with international teammate Altay Bayındır, potentially becoming the second Turkish star in the current United squad.