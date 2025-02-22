Man United Target Osimhen as Top Striker Option, Galatasaray Push For Permanent Move

Manchester United have reportedly identified Napoli’s on-loan striker, Victor Osimhen, currently at Galatasaray, as their primary target for the summer transfer window, according to sources at GIVEMESPORT.

Sources have told Turkish-Football that Galatasaray also want to keep Osimhen on a permanent move but they face competition from major European clubs.

The Red Devils’ current attacking options, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have struggled to consistently deliver goals, leading to the club’s disappointing league position.

Zirkzee, who arrived from Bologna for £36.5 million, has only managed three Premier League goals, prompting a search for a more prolific forward.

Sources indicate that Manchester United, under the leadership of recruitment chief Ruben Amorim, see Osimhen as a “proven goalscorer” capable of revitalizing their attack.

However, negotiations may hinge on Osimhen’s willingness to adjust his substantial £250,000-per-week salary demands to fit within the club’s wage structure.

“Manchester United are confident that a deal for Osimhen will become feasible if he is prepared to lower his salary expectations,” GMS sources revealed.

The club believes a transfer fee of around £63 million would be sufficient to secure Osimhen’s services from Napoli, where he is expected to return at the end of his loan spell.

Osimhen, described as “world-class” by former United manager Jose Mourinho, is reportedly available for a permanent transfer after expressing his desire to leave Napoli.

Manchester United see his pedigree and experience as a “safe option” to lead their attack, leading them to prioritize his signing over other potential targets.

Should the Osimhen deal falter, Amorim is reportedly considering Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as a more viable alternative, favoring his age and performance in the top flight.

To bolster their transfer budget, Manchester United are reportedly planning to offload players such as Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia.

The club aims to quickly assess the likelihood of these departures to determine their financial capacity for an ambitious move for Osimhen.

GMS sources have confirmed that Manchester United are preparing a summer bid for the 26-year-old, with a strong desire to enhance their attacking prowess for the 2025/26 season. While Delap remains a cheaper option, Osimhen is the club’s clear priority.