Man United Target Set For Second Medical in England, €7m Transfer Fee Explained

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will undergo his second medical in England before completing his move to Manchester United according to Haberturk.

Talks have reportedly been ongoing now for two months and it appears the transfer is likely to go ahead as Fenerbahce have signed their replacement already; Dominik Livakovic.

Bayindir had his first medical in Greece before returning to Istanbul, Turkiye.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reports that United will activate Bayindir’s €6m release clause but that the transfer will end up costing a total of €7m.

The additional €1m will be paid due to the FIFA training compensation fee.

ÖZEL | Manchester United, Altay Bayındır için Fenerbahçe’ye 6 milyon euro serbest kalma bedelinin yanı sıra FIFA Dayanışma Katkı Payı da ödeyecek ve rakam 7 milyon euro’yu bulacak. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 24, 2023

Bayindir is a talented goalkeeper who has been capped five times by Turkey. He is known for his shot-stopping ability and his distribution.

He would be a good addition to Manchester United’s squad, who are looking to strengthen their goalkeeper position with Dean Henderson likely to leave.

The transfer is still not finalized, but it is expected to be completed over the next 48 hours and if it does go ahead he will be the fourth player to join United.

He would also become the first Turkiye international to play for the club.

In the meantime, Bayindir is expected to start tonight for Fenerbahce in the Europa League playoff clash against Twente which could be his last game for the club.