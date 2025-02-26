Man United Target Victor Osimhen Addresses Transfer Speculation

Nigerian football sensation Victor Osimhen has addressed the swirling rumours connecting him with a host of Europe’s elite clubs, while simultaneously expressing his deep affection for his current loan club, Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old striker, currently on loan from Serie A’s SSC Napoli, has been in scintillating form for the Turkish giants, racking up an impressive 20 goals and 5 assists in just 26 appearances this season.

This prolific performance has naturally attracted the attention of football powerhouses such as Manchester United as recently reported by Give Me Sport.

However, in a recent interview, Osimhen appeared to downplay the transfer speculation, emphasizing his commitment to Galatasaray. “To be honest I don’t know. You know the last few months, nobody ever thought I would come here, I never believed I would come to Galatasaray despite how big they are,” Osimhen stated, as reported by Buchi Laba.

He continued, “I live for the moment. I don’t know what will happen in the summer, but I want everybody to understand that I really love this club. I love the fans, I love the President, I love everyone associated with the club. It’s really a big deal to be here and I’m really enjoying my time here.”

Osimhen’s comments suggest a strong connection with the Turkish champions, despite the persistent links to major European clubs.

His unexpected loan move to Galatasaray has proven highly successful, and his words indicate a genuine appreciation for his time in Istanbul.

The striker’s immediate focus, however, will be on recovering from an injury sustained in Monday’s clash against Fenerbahce.

He is reportedly eager to feature in Galatasaray’s upcoming Turkish Cup match against Konyaspor on Thursday, as he aims to continue his impressive form and contribute to the team’s success.

The summer transfer window remains months away, but Osimhen’s future is sure to be a hot topic of discussion. While European giants circle, his heartfelt declaration of love for Galatasaray adds a layer of intrigue to the unfolding saga.