Man United to send scouts again for Norway international striker involved in 31 goals this season

Manchester United are among several sides set to scout Alexander Sorloth when Trabzonspor take on Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

Sources at Trabzonspor told Turkish-Football that at least eight clubs have requested accreditation for the cup game.

Trabzonspor have grown accustomed to a growing number of scouts at games with Sorloth and rising star Ugurcan Cakir impressing this season.

Sorloth has recently attracted widespread interest from around Europe.

United are the latest side to show interest after scouting him in the 5-2 victory over Rizespor.

Sorloth like Red Devils boss Ole Gunner Soljskaar is from Norway although the two have never directly worked together in the past.

Turkish-Football quoted Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu confirming six teams scouted Sorloth in the 2-2 draw against Besiktas last week.

“I saw five-six scouts watch Alexander Sorloth at the Besiktas game. It is true, clubs are interested and watching him but we loaned him for two seasons from Crystal Palace,” Agaoglu said.

“I have until 31 May next year to use our buy option.”

Sorloth is on a two-year loan from Crystal Palace but Trabzonspor have a €6m buy option which means they could technically buy him and sell him immediately for a profit.

However, it is not quite that simple as the Black Sea outfit have to sign Sorloth before they can talk to other clubs.

The 24-year-old is a Palace player and interested clubs must officially talk to the Premier League side regarding the striker – as things stand.

The 1.95m tall striker has directly been involved in 31 goals this season scoring 24 times and providing seven assists.

Trabzonspor are currently first in the Super Lig with a game in hand.