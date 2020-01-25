Man United, Tottenham Among Sides In Battle For Out Of Favor Juventus Midfielder

Manchester United, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are locked in a battle to sign Juventus outcast Emre Can according to SPORT1.

Per the source, the former Liverpool midfielder will be allowed to leave in January and the three European giants mentioned are all reported to be eyeing a move.

Can is keen on playing regularly for the rest of the season to earn a place in the Germany national squad ahead of the European Championships this summer.

The midfielder of Turkish origin made 37 appearances in all competitions last season but has struggled for playing time since the appointment of Maurizio Sarri.

Can has featured just eight times this term and was omitted from the Champions League squad.

Sarri has started the central midfielder just twice this season.

Can still has another two-years remaining on his Juventus contract but has played just seven minutes in the last five Serie A games.

The 26-year-old has previously played in both England and Germany.