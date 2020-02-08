Man United & Tottenham Linked Player Received €20m Offer Reveals Super Lig Club President

Trabzonspor have received a €20m offer for goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to club president Ahmet Agaoglu.

Agaoglu revealed that he has received offers totaling €70m for his footballers in total.

“Ugurcan Cakir is one of several players we developed in our academy who are highly sought after, we received a €20m offer for him,” Agaoglu said.

“In total, we have received offers amounting to €70m for our footballers. We have to make a decision who to sell and who to keep.”

The 23-year-old keeper was linked with Manchester United and Tottenham today in the Hurriyet.

Per the source, Cakir is on the radar of United and Real Madrid.

Additionally, they claimed that Spurs made a €25m offer which is €5m more than what Agaoglu claims.

Now it goes without saying that Agaoglu is by far the stronger source, after all he is in charge of running the club.

Turkish-Football recently quoted Agaoglu confirming Liverpool interest in his keeper.

The only issue here is that there is no way Cakir could replace Alisson Becker. He would be second in line. So it seems odd that a team would pay €20m for a backup keeper.

There is no denying that Cakir is a very promising keeper and aged 23-year-old he has plenty of time to gain more experience and keep developing.

The rising star has one international cap for Turkey but he could end up as the first-choice keeper in time for Euro 2020 this summer.