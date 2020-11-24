Man United vs Basaksehir: Probable Lineups – Turkish minnows missing four players

Basaksehir take on Manchester United in the Champions League Group H clash at Old Trafford on Match Day 4.

The reigning Super Lig champions pulled off a shock upset when they faced United last on Match Day 3 before the international break in Istanbul.

Basaksehir beat United 2-1 at the Fatih Terim stadium with goals from Demba Ba and Edin Visca.

The visitors will be missing four players against United as Junior Caiçara, Enzo Crivelli, Mehmet Topal and Aleksic have all been ruled out with injury.

Head coach Okan Buruk will, however, have former United defender Rafael, ex Chelsea man Demba Ba and former Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel at his disposal.

Irfan Can Kahveci and Edin Visca are likely to start in midfield with Deniz Turuc giving an injection of pace.

Ba scored in the first leg but will be facing competition from Gulbrandsen for a place in the starting lineup as the Swedish forward may be more useful in counter-attacking moves.

Basaksehir will face United for the first time at Old Trafford.

Their victory against United and the goals scored were their first in Champions League history.

Basaksehir head into the game having lost the Istanbul derby against Besiktas 3-2 over the weekend but they did win their previous three games in all competitions.

Man United vs Basaksehir

Başakşehir XI: (4-3-3) Volkan Babacan; Rafael, Epureanu, Skrtel, Mbombo; Mahmut, İrfan Can, Berkay; Visca, Deniz, Demba Ba.

Manchester United XI: (4-2-3-1) Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles, Bruno Fernandes, McTominay; Van de Beek, Rashford, Greenwood; Cavani