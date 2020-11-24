Man United vs Basaksehir Starting Lineups: Star Striker Gets Nod For Visitors, Cavani Starts

Basaksehir take on Manchester United in the Champions League Group H Match Day 4 clash at Old Trafford hoping to pull off a repeat of the last time these two teams played.

The visitors pulled off a huge upset beating United 2-1 in Istanbul on Match Day 3.

Demba Ba and Edin Visca who were both on the scoresheet that night will both start today.

Head coach Okan Buruk has a full-strength side at his disposal.

Former United defender Rafael starts again for the Istanbul-based side.

The only notable change is the return of Nacer Chadli who missed the first game against United with an injury.

Ole Gunners Soljskaer meanwhile, has fielded a strong side hoping to avoid another embarrassment against Basaksehir.

This is a United side starting with star names like Bruno Fernandes, Martial and Rashford.

Van De Beek and Edison Cavani has been given the nod up front.

Man United vs Basaksehir

Man United XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Cavani, Martial, Rashford, Fred, Fernandes, Alex Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Van De Beek

Basaksehir XI: Mert Gunok, Skrtel, Rafael, Epureanu, Mbombo, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Can Kahveci, Nacer Chadli, Deniz Turuc, Edin Visca, Demba Ba