Man United Want €15m For Midfielder, Galatasaray Trying to Negotiate Lower Deal

Galatasaray are interested in signing Fred from Manchester United, but they are trying to reduce Man Utd’s asking price according to Football365.

Per the source, the Lions have been in talks with Manchester United about the possibility of signing Fred.

United want €15m for the midfielder but the Lions are trying to negotiate a lower price through a ‘bonus plan’ to include a number of add-ons into a deal.

Fred has fallen out of favor at Manchester United since the arrival of Erik ten Hag, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen arriving and the Dutch manager is willing to sell the Brazilian midfielder this summer.

Additionally, United may have to sell players to fund Ten Hag’s budget as he wants to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

However, sales will be needed to top up Ten Hag’s budget and Fred could be one of the first out the door with rumours Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and others could also be available.

Galatasaray is looking to add some depth to its midfield, and Fred would be a good addition to the Turkish club.

The Brazilian midfielder is a versatile player who can play in a number of positions in midfield.

It is still too early to say whether Galatasaray will be able to sign Fred, but the Turkish club is making progress in its talks with Manchester United.