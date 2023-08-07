Man United Want to Sell Galatasaray Target to Focus on Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are looking to sell midfielders Fred and Donny van de Beek in order to fund more signings according to ESPN.

Per the source, United have to sell players in order to fund new signings after exceeding their summer budget with the arrivals of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund for a combined £165 million ($209m).

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Head coach Erik ten Hag wants to sign Fiorentina’s Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat but will have to sell players to land his target.

As a result Galatasaray have indirectly received a transfer boost.

Fulham are also interested in the Brazilian midfielder who missed the preseason tour of America.

However, the report claims that he miss the the tour ‘to deal with a personal issue’ and is now back in training.

The latest development follows football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Fred to Galatasaray deal looked ‘complicated’ and that it was in ‘stand-by’.

Galatasaray are now considering Tanguy Ndombele as an option for the midfield. Discussions took place to be informed on conditions of the deal. 🟡🔴 Fred deal looks complicated for Gala, no agreement and currently in stand-by. pic.twitter.com/a9mFdrdXBm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

With United now being forced to sell in order to sign a new midfielder it could restart talks over Fred.

Galatasaray head into the new season as reigning Super Lig champions and are currently competing in the Champions League qualification stages to book a place in the group stage.