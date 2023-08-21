Man United Working With Mason Greenwood to Find New Club, Could Move to Turkish Super Lig

Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have mutually agreed that he will not play for the club again.

It is unclear where Greenwood will play next. However, it is thought that he could be loaned to a club in Turkiye or Italy according to the Daily Mail.

United are working with Greenwood to find him a new club. The club has said that they will work with him to find a “mutually agreeable” solution.

Daily Mail journalist Jack Goughan also tweeted that there is talk of a move to Turkiye or Italy.

Mason Greenwood to leave Man United. Looking to find him new club. Talk of Italy/Turkey. Club: ‘Mutually agreed that it would be appropriate for him to recommence career away from Old Trafford and we’ll work with Mason to achieve that outcome.’ — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) August 21, 2023

The Athletic reported back in March that Greenwood had offers from Turkiye but that United rejected them.

Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape, assault, and coercive and controlling behavior.

He was released on bail pending further investigation, but the charges were dropped in February 2023.

However, Manchester United launched their own internal investigation into the allegations against Greenwood.

The results of the investigation have not been made public, but the club has decided that Greenwood will not be reintegrated into the first team.

It is not yet clear whether Greenwood will leave Manchester United on loan or have his contract terminated.

Greenwood has been training privately since his suspension. He has been pictured in training sessions in Manchester and Dubai in recent months.