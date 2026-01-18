Man United Youth Product Sam Mather Completes Permanent Switch to Kayserispor

Manchester United have officially sanctioned the permanent departure of academy forward Sam Mather, with the 21-year-old making a move to Turkish Süper Lig side Kayserispor.

The deal, which had been agreed upon earlier this month, has now been fully processed, ending Mather’s 14-year association with the Red Devils. The winger follows a growing trend of young British talents seeking first-team opportunities in Turkey’s top flight.

A Decorated Academy Career

Mather departs Old Trafford with an impressive youth resume. He was a key member of the side that lifted the FA Youth Cup in 2022 and made headlines in early 2024 after netting four goals in a single Under-21 fixture against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

In a statement released by Manchester United, the club acknowledged his contribution:

“Mather joined the Reds as a teenager… and is now set to embark on a fresh chapter in Turkey. Everyone at United wishes Sam all the best in his next footballing step.”

Before the move was finalized, Mather took to Instagram to post a heartfelt farewell to the United faithful, expressing his gratitude to the staff and players who supported his development since joining the club as a child.

The Challenge in Kayseri

Mather joins a Kayserispor side currently embroiled in a scrap for survival. Managed by Radomir Dalovic, the club currently sits 16th in the Süper Lig standings and is in desperate need of offensive inspiration.

The move marks Mather’s first permanent step away from Manchester, following productive loan stints at Rochdale and Tranmere Rovers in the lower leagues of English football.

Debut Potential: Mather could make his first appearance for the “Anatolian Stars” next Saturday as they host İstanbul Başakşehir at the Kadir Has Stadium.

Contract Details: While the fee remains undisclosed, United are understood to have included a sell-on clause in the agreement.

Taking to social media following his arrival in Turkey, Mather shared his excitement for the new challenge, posting: “Time to get to work, @kayserisporfk.”