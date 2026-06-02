Man United’s Transfer Headache: Trabzonspor Loan Success Leaves Andre Onana in Limbo

Manchester United are facing a significant strategic dilemma as they prepare for the 2026–27 campaign, with goalkeeper Andre Onana set to return to Carrington following a highly successful but financially complicated loan spell at Trabzonspor. Despite a season in Turkey that saw the Cameroonian international rediscover his best form, the lack of a permanent transfer agreement has created a “loanee headache” for the Old Trafford hierarchy as reported by The Times.

A Season of Redemption in Turkey

Onana’s tenure at Trabzonspor was nothing short of transformative. After a turbulent start to his career in Manchester, the 30-year-old shot-stopper became a pivotal figure for the Turkish side, leading them to Turkish Cup glory and providing a string of world-class performances in the Süper Lig. His ability to deliver in high-pressure moments—most notably several spectacular penalty saves—made him a firm favorite among the fans in Trabzon.

Trabzonspor’s president, Ertuğrul Doğan, has publicly voiced his admiration for the keeper, confirming that the club is delighted with his contributions. However, the path to a permanent move is blocked by the harsh realities of modern football finance. While Trabzonspor is desperate to retain Onana’s services, his £120,000-per-week salary remains a prohibitive barrier for the Turkish outfit. They have reportedly proposed a second season-long loan, but Manchester United are eager to offload the player permanently to recoup a portion of the £47.2 million they paid to Inter Milan in 2023.

The Lammens Factor and the No. 1 Spot

Adding to the complexity is the internal evolution of Manchester United’s squad. During Onana’s absence, Senne Lammens has emerged as a reliable and commanding presence between the posts. Lammens has secured the confidence of the coaching staff, effectively closing the door on a simple “reset” for Onana at Old Trafford.

With United’s supporters having moved on, and former players like Eric Djemba-Djemba noting that the Premier League rarely offers second chances after high-profile errors, Onana finds himself a man without a clear home. The club now faces the prospect of having a high-earning, elite-level goalkeeper on the training pitch who is no longer part of the long-term starting XI.

A Broader Crisis for United

The Onana situation is symptomatic of a wider issue at Manchester United this summer. The club is also dealing with the return of Marcus Rashford after his loan spell at Barcelona failed to materialize into a permanent move. With the June 15 deadline for finalising loan extensions approaching, United’s footballing department is under immense pressure to find solutions for these high-profile stars.

If a compromise cannot be reached with Trabzonspor or other interested parties—such as local rivals Besiktas, who have also been linked—United risk starting the pre-season with an imbalanced squad and a significantly inflated wage bill. The coming weeks will be a critical test of the club’s ability to navigate a market where their surplus talent remains too expensive for the very clubs that want them most.