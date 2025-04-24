Man Utd Prioritize Striker Signing, Osimhen Linked But Not Guaranteed

Recent reports suggest a conditional approach to Manchester United’s striker recruitment this summer, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen reportedly not a target unless the club first secures the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

MEN Sport reported earlier this week that Delap, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, are considered key targets for new manager Ruben Amorim as he looks to reshape the Manchester United squad.

These potential acquisitions are reportedly planned to be partially funded by the sales of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony.

Delap, a former Manchester City academy graduate, is viewed as a particularly attractive prospect due to his age, existing Premier League experience, and a relatively modest £30 million price tag, which would be triggered if Ipswich Town’s relegation to the Championship is confirmed.

Cunha, meanwhile, is understood to have a £62.5 million release clause in his current contract with Wolves.

Contrasting these reports, earlier in the week, sources in Italy claimed that Manchester United had reached an agreement with Napoli to activate Victor Osimhen’s release clause this summer.

Tuttosport suggested that the Red Devils were prepared to spend £64 million for the Nigerian international and even proposed sending current striker Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli as part of the deal.

However, in a significant development, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has refuted these claims.

Speaking on NBC Sports prior to Arsenal’s match against Crystal Palace, Ornstein stated unequivocally, “If Manchester United are to look at others, I’m assured it will not be Victor Osimhen – despite reports you might be reading. He is not on the agenda for United.”

Ornstein further elaborated on Manchester United’s potential striker strategy, suggesting, “They will have other options because they might have to turn to them, or they could stick with internal solutions, such as a Rasmus Hojlund, and they focus on other positions.”

Following a season where their attack, spearheaded by Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, has struggled for consistent goals in the Premier League, bolstering the forward line is widely considered a priority for Manchester United.

However, the latest reports indicate that this pursuit might be contingent on other transfer activity, specifically the potential acquisition of Liam Delap.

Furthermore, question marks also remain over the midfield and goalkeeper positions at Old Trafford, particularly given the scrutiny Andre Onana has faced throughout the current campaign.