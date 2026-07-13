Manchester City Midfielder Tijjani Reijnders Identified as €50m Marquee Target for Galatasaray

Super Lig Champions Aim for the Top

Süper Lig titleholders Galatasaray are preparing to test the waters with Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, identifying Dutch international midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as their ultimate summer marquee signing.

Following reports from Fotomaç, the Istanbul giants are prioritizing an elite number 8 profile to revamp their midfield ahead of their upcoming campaign.

Having already established an initial transfer framework for Burnley’s defensive anchor Lesley Ugochukwu, the board is now looking to secure a midfield partner.

The Logistics of the €50m Pursuit

The ambitious operational layout highlights a calculated strategy from the Galatasaray board as they monitor developments in Manchester:

Reijnders currently commands a substantial market valuation of €50 million.

The 27-year-old midfielder remains tied to a long-term contract with the English champions that runs until June 2030.

The Turkish champions are closely monitoring City’s squad adjustments. Official negotiations will be initiated the moment the Premier League giants indicate the player is available.

Tactical Vision for Okan Buruk’s Side

Envisioning Reijnders at RAMS Park represents a major statement of intent for manager Okan Buruk, who wants to bridge the athletic gap in European competitions. The technical staff views the Dutch international as a rare complete midfielder—capable of turning over possession deep in his own half and immediately driving progressive transitions into the attacking third.

While dealing with a global force of Manchester City’s financial power remains a complex challenge, Galatasaray intend to utilize the lure of guaranteed Champions League football and consistent starting minutes to turn this ambitious transfer into a reality.