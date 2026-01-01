Manchester United Academy Graduate Sam Mather Nears Kayserispor Move

After a fifteen-year journey through the ranks at Old Trafford, Manchester United winger Sam Mather is reportedly on the verge of a permanent move to Turkish Süper Lig side Kayserispor.

The 21-year-old, who joined the United academy as a six-year-old in 2010, has found himself on the fringes of the youth setup this season. Despite the club’s transition under first-team manager Ruben Amorim—who has recently integrated several academy prospects like Jack Fletcher into the senior squad—Mather has not seen competitive action for the U21s since October.

A Fresh Start in Türkiye

According to the Manchester Evening News, negotiations are now underway between the Salford-born attacker and Kayserispor. This marks the Turkish club’s second attempt to secure his signature, following a collapsed deal during the summer transfer window.

Mather is understood to be eager to finalize the move in time to join Kayserispor’s winter training camp next week. For the young winger, the transfer represents a vital opportunity to establish himself in the professional game after a decade and a half of development at United.

End of an Era at Carrington

The move would bring an emotional end to Mather’s long association with Manchester United. Highlights of his tenure include:

2010: Joined the academy at age six.

2020: Made his U18s debut.

2024: Signed his most recent contract extension under former manager Erik ten Hag.

While Ruben Amorim’s first team has been forced to rely on youth due to injuries and AFCON absences, the path to the senior squad appears blocked for Mather. With United currently sitting just outside the top four after 19 matches, the club’s focus on a “heavy transition” has left several older academy prospects looking for minutes elsewhere.

Strategic Exit

By moving to Türkiye, Mather follows a growing trend of English academy talents seeking first-team opportunities in European top flights. For Manchester United, the sale allows them to trim the academy roster while providing a pathway for a long-serving player to finally make his mark in senior football.