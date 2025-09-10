Manchester United Defender Set For Eyupspor Transfer

Manchester United is reportedly set to offload the final member of its ‘bomb squad’ as defender Tyrell Malacia closes in on a loan move to Turkish club Eyüpspor.

According to journalist Reşat Can Özbudak, an agreement has been reached between the clubs for the loan transfer of the Dutch left-back. The move provides the 26-year-old with a chance to secure regular playing time after being sidelined for a significant period. Eyüpspor, which currently sits in 10th place in the Turkish Süper Lig, has only one natural left-back in its squad, providing Malacia a clear path to the starting lineup.

The transfer comes after a potential loan to La Liga club Elche collapsed on deadline day due to a disagreement over terms. With the British transfer window closed, the ongoing Turkish window—which shuts on September 12—has provided a crucial lifeline for the deal.

Malacia was the first player signed by former United head coach Erik ten Hag in 2022. However, his time at Old Trafford was plagued by injuries, including a meniscus tear in his left knee that kept him out for over 550 days. He failed to impress under new head coach Ruben Amorim this season and spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at PSV Eindhoven, but a permanent move did not materialize.

Malacia is one of several players who have been identified as surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. Other members of the ‘bomb squad’ included Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony. Rashford and Sancho secured loan moves, while Garnacho and Antony were sold in permanent deals that brought in over £60 million for the club.

In addition to Malacia, goalkeeper André Onana is also expected to complete a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, further clearing out the squad before the deadline.