Manchester United Eye Napoli’s Osimhen Amid Financial Hurdles

Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, according to exclusive insights from Fabrizio Romano on GIVEMESPORT‘s “Market Madness” podcast. However, the potential transfer is fraught with financial complexities that could derail the deal.

United’s search for a prolific striker has been a long-standing priority, with recent performances from Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund failing to meet expectations. Osimhen’s unexpected loan move has fueled speculation about his future at Napoli, sparking interest from Old Trafford.

Romano revealed that while Osimhen is on United’s radar, the club is also evaluating other options, including Viktor Gyokeres. The primary obstacle, however, lies in the substantial financial outlay required to secure Osimhen’s services.

“It really depends on the budget for Manchester United,” Romano stated. “They really like Osimhen, they really like Gyokeres too. There are several players they appreciate. But then you have to be able to put the money on the table.”

A key factor in any potential deal is Osimhen’s salary demands. The Nigerian striker is reportedly seeking to maintain his current Napoli earnings, which equate to approximately €12 million net per season, or around £413,000 per week.

“Osimhen wants the same contract that he has at Napoli in terms of salary, so he will not go below the expectations,” Romano explained. “So the salary is also a big topic, and we know it’s financially not an easy moment for Manchester United.”

The club’s current financial constraints raise questions about their ability to meet Osimhen’s wage demands, in addition to the significant transfer fee that Napoli would likely command.

“If Manchester United will have the budget available then for sure, Osimhen is a player on their list – but at the moment, they are still not sure of what they can do,” Romano concluded.

The coming months will be crucial for Manchester United as they assess their financial capabilities and determine whether they can make a serious push for the highly-rated striker. The outcome hinges on the club’s ability to navigate the complex financial landscape and secure the necessary funds to bring Osimhen to Old Trafford.