Manchester United Eye Osimhen Amid Striker Shortage and Summer Overhaul

Manchester United have placed Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen on their list of potential summer signings as they look to address their glaring lack of goals, according to exclusive information revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

However, the Galatasaray loanee may have to wait until the end of the current season to learn if a move to Old Trafford will materialise.

United’s struggles in front of goal have been well-documented this campaign.

In 30 Premier League matches, they have failed to score in 11, and the Red Devils are on course to record their lowest-ever Premier League finish, surpassing the disappointing eighth place they achieved last season under Erik ten Hag.

With a significant summer rebuild anticipated under potential new management, there is considerable pressure to bolster the squad’s attacking firepower.

Reports suggest that up to ten players could be put up for sale to generate funds for new acquisitions, leaving fans eager to know who will be brought in to revive the team’s fortunes.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has been a name linked with Manchester United previously.

Speculation surrounding his future intensified after he was reportedly sidelined by Napoli earlier in the season before his loan move to Turkey.

Continuing his impressive form in Istanbul, where he has reportedly been lauded as ‘world-class’ by Jose Mourinho, Osimhen has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano as a target for United.

However, Romano clarified that there have been no “concrete talks” at this stage, as the club remains uncertain about the financial resources available for a summer striker signing.

Romano stated in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter: “He’s one of the names but again, zero concrete now in terms of contacts or talks. It’s still early for Man United to know how much they can spend on the striker, and Osimhen would be quite expensive also in terms of salary.”

United’s current senior strikers, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, have only managed a combined total of six Premier League goals this season, a figure widely considered insufficient for a club with United’s ambitions.

Should look to strengthen the forward line, Osimhen’s prolific form for Galatasaray, where he has scored 26 goals in 30 appearances, could make him an ideal candidate to lead the attack at Old Trafford.

However, the financial feasibility of such a move remains a key factor in United’s summer transfer plans.