Manchester United Eye Summer Swoop for Victor Osimhen But Face Competition

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a summer bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to GIVEMESPORT sources. New head coach Ruben Amorim has identified the Nigerian international as a key target to bolster the team’s attack.

Despite recent additions to the squad, including Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United are keen to add more firepower.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, is seen as a proven goalscorer capable of transforming the team’s attacking prowess.

Sources have told Turkish-Football that the Lions want to keep Osimhen on a permanent move and will also make an offer.

However, Galatasaray could struggle to compete with the financial muscle of United.

The Turkish giants are banking on Osimhen having settled into like in Turkiye could help them in the negotiation process.

The striker’s future at Napoli appears uncertain after a previous attempt to secure a permanent transfer.

While his release clause is expected to drop to around £63 million, this still represents a significant investment for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are aware of the competition for Osimhen’s signature, with Juventus also reportedly interested despite their recent loan signing of Randal Kolo Muani.

Osimhen’s desire to play Champions League football could be a deciding factor, potentially complicating Manchester United’s pursuit given their current league position.