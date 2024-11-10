Manchester United Eyeing Turkish Talent

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Galatasaray’s promising young winger, Yunus Akgün according to Fichajes.

The 24-year-old Turkish talent has been impressive in the Süper Lig, showcasing his ability to dribble, create chances, and score goals. His performances have drawn comparisons to Arda Güler, another rising star from Turkey.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Akgün’s potential to develop into a top-level player has caught the attention of several European clubs, including Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their attacking options and believe Akgün could be a valuable addition to their squad.

However, Galatasaray are determined to hold onto their star player and will likely demand a significant fee for his services. The Turkish club recognizes Akgün’s importance and will be reluctant to let him go, especially if he continues to perform at a high level.

As the transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make a concrete offer for Akgün and if Galatasaray will be willing to negotiate a deal.

The winger is no stranger to English football having played for Leicester City on loan last season who were promoted to the Premier League.

The Turkish international has six goals and two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions for the Lions this season.

Galatasaray are currently top of the Super Lig table and just beat Tottenham 3-2 in the Europa League last week.

Akgun has two goals and 12 caps for the Turkish national team.